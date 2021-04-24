5 Ways to make a unique wedding invite amidst the COVID 19 crisis

Due to the pandemic and the second wave of COVID-19 in India, people are constantly in agony and suffering from mental health disturbances as well while thinking about future. In this tough scenario, most of the wedding functions have been postponed. But those who are still going ahead with it are allowed to do it with only 25 to 50 people. Here’s how to make a unique wedding care amidst the COVID-19.

1.Don’t go overboard with the words. Keep it simple, minimal and to the point.

2.Keep the words the clear and concise. Share only the main details like travel, location, etc. And don’t put any unnecessary information.

3.You need to mention the COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures to make your guests feel safe and secure. Even if it is an e-invite, keep the same things mentioned.

4.Since you have to keep the invite simple and minimal, you can also create a wedding website. The information that is important but cannot be written on the card can be put on the wedding website.

5.Wondering what about those who are not invited in your wedding due to the limited guest list? You can still send them a wedding card, but just make it a wedding announcement card instead of an invitation. Ruchita Bansal, Founder and Creative Director, Izhaar said that you can give your wedding news to those people with this wedding announcement card. You can also include a small gift or a box of mithai with the card.

Also Read: 6 Luxury gift ideas for your wedding guests who are not invited due to COVID