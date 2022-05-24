5 Ways to setup intimate sit down dinner for your wedding ceremony

It’s no secret that intimate weddings have become quite a prominent and most-loved ceremony in the recent past. And let us tell you that these mini ceremonies are here to stay! Right from pretty packed crazy gatherings to limitless dishes to gorge on- the sharp turn of warm surroundings with only near and dear ones in the Indian wedding ceremonies is quite a relaxed and laid-back way to enjoy the ceremonies. But if you want to glam up this mini affair a sit-down dinner with a cosy setting can do all the wonders. Here’s how to set up an intimate sit-down dinner for that personalised emotional state along with bomb pictures.

1. A cosy affair with vintage bulbs

Just imagine! All your favourite people sitting around at the same table, chatting, munching and sipping wine with pretty décor all around? Looks like a dream? Well, you can fulfil this dream in a super affordable way. Add in a big green matt- on the top of that place a rustic long table and with each side of the table throw in some big cushions and cover the roof with the strings of fairy bulbs.

2. Incorporate flair with a rustic touch

A traditional rustic touch is back in trend and can look all elegant by paying heed to mini details. Set up the cabana like structure with wooden round shaped pillars and throw in mattresses with printed ethnic prints along with matching big cosy pillows. Golden coloured cutlery with tassels ceiling becomes an idyllic setting for your at-home or rooftop ceremony.

3. A pastel haven to affix gramming worth

A pastel setup looks lovely and eye-soothing and is in trend these days. Not only this, it is quite perfect for a sweet summer spring wedding as well. You can opt for big square white tables and hang the strings of flowers over the roof to give a unique effect. Moreover, you can also create a tablescape by filling the table with pretty blooms. Petals of flowers on the ground will also set the tone as beautiful and super glam.

4. Nature’s touch for a soothing effect

If you are planning an intimate vineyard ceremony or a small terrace ritual then glam your dinner tables with a few green elements and white cutlery. Add more nature-inspired décor elements including pampas grass, oversized vases, and dried leaves all around. Moreover, fill up the table with mason jars and scented candles to set the tone.

5. The fringe draping

Cute fringe drapes will not only look cute but also adds a touch of whimsy to your décor. Even simple satin or whites can do wonders. Make sure to pitch on pastel colours even in the drapes to finely complement the overall décor. You can even accompany these drapes with big bulbs or fairy lights for a significant appearance.

