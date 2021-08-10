5 Ways you can plan an eco-friendly wedding under a budget

More and more couples are opting for eco-friendly weddings due to the increasing concern for the environment. You can now plan your wedding with minimum harm to the environment and without comprising on the aesthetics. Weddings don’t have to be wasteful and as people are gradually becoming aware of the increasing effect on the environment due to climate change, there is an increase in demand for low-cost weddings with minimum requirements.

Weddings are now becoming a small scale event with more eco-friendly ideas to adapt to the environment. So if you are wondering how to plan an eco-friendly wedding, here are some tips from Luxury Wedding Stylist & Image Consultant Styl Inc By Meha Bhargava.

Sustainable decor

Sustainability is the key to being eco-friendly. You can use a local farm or gardener for flower arrangements at your wedding. You can add using materials like Jute for décor. In fact, you could reuse these decor elements for your various wedding functions in a creative way. If you want floral decor, you could reuse them in other functions like Haldi, Mehndi or Sangeet. You can do mandap decor using reusable fabric that looks like real plants.

Wedding invites

Your wedding is supposed to be the most precious day of your life, but with tossed plastic goods, excessive food being wasted away, and leftover flowers dumped in the garbage, it can also be harmful to the environment. You can implement plenty of small changes that can make an impact on our environment. We can opt to send email invitations and avoid paper invitations. Now Whatsapp & Email invites are a trend and these digital invitations are no longer looked at as informal invitations. You can also opt for eco-friendly wedding invitations by choosing seed paper invites or invites printed on recycled paper.

Wedding games

All the fun games that you will arrange to entertain and engage your guests can also add tree plantation as a part of the celebration. This is a great way of thanking nature and doing something for the environment. The plant is meant to symbolize your relationship, which is precious. Its roots will intertwine and it will grow bigger and stronger as your love does.

Plan a day wedding

Since night events require the use of electricity and fuel-run generators, having a day wedding is the best option to go eco-friendly. You cannot do this in bad weather like summer, hence you can plan a winter wedding during the day. It will also help you save in terms of electricity and money.

Go vocal for local

Using local vendors and materials in your wedding decor is not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective. This is the best option to choose to go local. You can add local decor to your wedding. This also gives opportunities to local craftsmen and vendors. You can procure locally grown flowers and recyclable or reusable decor.

