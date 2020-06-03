5 Wedding cake ideas to make your D day a royal affair

Wouldn’t a cake be nice to complement your wedding? Here are 5 wedding cake ideas to add to the elegance of your big day.

With the changing times, traditions are also getting an upgrade. Well, adding something new to the table is perfectly fine as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody’s sentiments. That said, cutting a cake on your reception day is becoming the new norm in Indian weddings. Today couples prefer to embark on a new journey by cutting an elegant artistic cake.

Are you trawling the web to look for the perfect wedding cake? Well, look no more. Today we are sharing with you some of the most beautiful wedding cakes we came across on the internet. From classic designs to tiered numbers, these cakes look mouth-watering and it is difficult to pin one. Get ready to drool over these delicious cakes.

Scroll down for some wedding cake ideas for your big day.

Classic textured details

This beautiful cake is made using the Lambeth method that uses the royal over-piping technique. Pristine white fondant with royal icing and spring tulips and flowers on the top will compliment your wedding like no other.

Mixed Mediums

A wreath of metallic gold florals over the pink base is like two worlds colliding to witness the beauty of your marriage.

Boho Dreams

These boho details and the fun combination of different hues accentuate the natural ombre on the base of this three-tier cake. This one is perfect for a free-spirited wedding.

Something Blue

This five-tiered masterpiece of a cake has us picking our jaws up off the floor. The blue base with glistening pearls on the top will definitely make you feel like a princess.

Chocolate Delight

Want to bring the beloved chocolate flavour to your wedding? A white and dark chocolate cake dipped in ganache with floral detailing is all you need to make your wedding a dreamy affair.

