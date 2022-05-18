5 Wedding reception decor ideas that will stun your guests

Away from all the chaos and drama, a wedding reception is a perfect way to welcome the commencement of a new phase in your life after that tiring big-fat wedding ceremony. With a party vibe and statement décor- get ready to groove on the tunes of your favourite music as we bring you wedding reception décor ideas that not only brace up a venue that will interest your guests but also wow them elegantly. Transform your reception venue with these easy-breezy dreamy set-up ideas and say the message to shake legs and party hard in style.

Here are 5 wedding reception décor ideas to stun your guests smartly

Greenhouse touch with disco lights

An electric theme for the after wedding bash is a beautiful and chic way to celebrate your love. And is there anything more eclectic than silver disco balls and the neon party led lights? Spruce up your dining space in touch of greenhouse (the silver-filled triangle rods above, intricate jail work on the sides and hook disco lights all over the place for an all-glam look). Cover a wall with bright messages or quotes to say your heart out.

The assorted Chandeliers entrance

An entrance that is all adorned in prettiness is a perfect way to reach the bottom of your guest’s heart! Therefore, bejewelling the entrance with statement embellishments like beaded and woven chandeliers accented with dried foliage paves way for a peppy and colourful entrance to make your guests give a feel of a fancy ceremony.

The all-white seating with bright cushions

If your reception venue is outdoor then all-white couches with vibrant cushions and similar coloured drapes nearby the stage will look dead gorgeous. You can also opt for white table vases and flowers of the same colours to make a great tabletop. Large couches give the sense of warm and homely vibes while the similarly patterned seating throughout the space will uplift the appearance of the décor romantically. Usage of bright colours will add up to the light, fun mood instantly and seems perfect for a sweet-spring reception.

Magical dance floor with chandelier and fairy lights

Besides the pastel floral touch, make way for a magical dance floor that looks enchanted and dreamlike. Inscribed initials on the dance floor are a new norm that people are following these days. White chandelier and fairy lights all around to create an impressive and illusory door to get all lost with your new husband. While finalising the details of the dream-like dance setup, make sure to go with neutral tones or an outdoor ceremony for a breathtaking view.

The botanical backdrop

Do you know what the perfect thing about leaves is? They not only bejewel your venue but also look extremely soothing while giving a calm to the eyes. A wall covered with big palms, dried leaves or small decorative alpine sets is something unusual and pretty. You can also go with different backdrop shapes like rounds or triangles. Cover it with personalised messages for a more enhanced look.

