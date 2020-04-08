6 Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles to take your hair game up a notch this wedding season

Take cues from Alia Bhatt to rock beautiful hairstyles this wedding season!

Your outfit is amazing, you have the perfect jewellery but if your hairstyle is not at par with your sartorial choices, then you might not look your best. And hairstyles you choose for your wedding should be a thoughtful decision. Nothing takes a breath away like a stunning bride who catches the eye. To take your hair game up a notch, we have a few hairstyles you can try on your wedding functions to stand out. After all, hairstyles are all you need to add a dash of oomph to any outfit.

Keeping in mind how brides today like to keep things trendy, we bring to you some inspiration straight from the B-town cutie, Alia Bhatt. The versatile actress never fails to impress with her wonderful outfit choices and hairdos. From classy buns to messy braids, she looks breathtaking in every hairstyle. So, brides take cues from her to rock these hairstyles this wedding season.

6 Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for your wedding.

The Edgy Ponytail

If you thought a ponytail is not something you should wear at a wedding function, think again! There is no better way to show the elegance of a perfect outfit, just like Alia Bhatt. The volume and texture can give your look a sexy edge.

Soft Loose Curls

Messy curls, neat curls, wavy curls – we love it all. This look is endlessly romantic and can make you look chic. If you have short hair, talk to your hairstylist to add some extensions.

Simple Braid with Curls

This type of hairstyle is perfectly suited for girls who want to look simple yet modern. This one you can try for one of the pre-wedding functions.

Sleek Bun

Here is proof that a middle part hairstyle can look elegant and beautiful at the same time. You can add a statement headpiece to reinforce a contemporary look.

Dreamy Boho Braid

Let the bangs out with this hairstyle. Instead of a sleek hairstyle, opt for loose and romantic strands to give your look an oomph!

Messy Bun

Messy buns are all about volume (and it’s okay to cheat a little). A major plus of messy buns? They are a great way to show off your beautiful locks.

