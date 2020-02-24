6 Bachelorette party destinations in India for a bride on a budget

Every bride deserves a bachelorettes party even if it's on a shoestring budget and if you're planning a bachelorette's trip with your gang then you definitely need some budget-friendly destinations after the expensive lehenga you just finalised.

Just before you take the plunge, you have to indulge yourself. As your wedding date comes closer the wedding planning stress goes up and we all need a little break and spend some time with our loved ones before we sail off into wonderland with our partner. Just before the wedding, every bride needs a little break to celebrate the last of her bachelor life and that is precisely why we have the concept of bachelorette's party which is also popularly known as the hen's party. Being the bride is not easy and that why each and every bride deserves a good bachelorettes party or trip even if it's on a budget. You don't need to spend too much money for a fun trip because it's not too hard to have a kickass girls trip or bachelorette's trip if you pick your destination right to suit your budget. Here are some destinations for a bride on a budget.

1. Nashik

There's no better place than Nashik to celebrate your last few days of singlehood. This city of wine is the best place to head to if you want to have some fun exploring the wineries and getting drunk on some wine! And you definitely don't want to miss out on the Brahmagiri Hill.

2. Pondicherry

This place has quite a lot of French architecture and some quiet beaches. If you're a hardcore foodie, you might want to hit all the amazing cafes and restaurants that you can find in the streets of Pondicherry. An added advantage is that you can also go on some fun bicycle trips with your gang.

3. Coorg

This place is known to have some of the most beautiful landscapes and it's home to a lot of flora and fauna. If you want a quiet bachelorette away from the noise and chaos of a city, this place is the best. It has some amazing places to explore and stare at!

4. Rishikesh

This calm and serene place is perfect for a fun bachelorettes trips with your gang. Rishikesh is home to a number of adventure sports and we've all heard about the river rafting and the mesmerising Neer Garh Waterfall.

5. Hampi

This place has a delightful history. Hampi is home to numerous ancient building and monuments as well as temples. This place is full of tourists who love exploring the history of this place. Plus who doesn't like going to the Hippie Island and Hampi Bazaar?

6. Udaipur

This place is one of the most culturally rich places to explore. All the stunning heritage sites and hotels are a must-visit, plus you can always indulge in some trousseau shopping while you're there because who doesn't love all those Rajasthani jewellery pieces and outfits!

