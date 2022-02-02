Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 6 Bollywood brides with gorgeous mehendi designs

Mehendi symbolises the holy bond of matrimony and is thus regarded as a ‘shagun’ in Indian weddings. Henna application has evolved into an art form over time, and brides now hire professional mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind. The patterns have evolved, but the traditions continue to stand the test of time.

When it comes to setting new trends in almost every sphere of life, Bollywood and the television industry have always been a step ahead. They always make some exotic creations on their hands that later become trends.

Here are six Bollywood and television actresses with stunning mehendi designs that they wore to their weddings.

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy wore a light-yellow outfit to her mehendi and accessorised with statement earrings and maang tikka. The beautiful mehendi designs on her palm, arm, and feet are visible in photos from her wedding album. When we look closely, we can find Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar's name in her hand. The "SN" initials drawn on the back of Mouni's hand is as chic as it could get.

2. Ankita Lokhande

The mehendi design of Ankita Lokhande took the social media by a storm. She was seen flaunting her beautiful mehendi design with utmost zeal and zest. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also seen drawing a beautiful design with Henna on Ankita’s hand. Ankita had applied Mehndi in her hands in the name of the groom Vicky Jain which looked stunning.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon after marrying in December. Posing by the beach, Katrina shared a photo of her hands with the deep colour of henna she applied for her mehndi ceremony. Katrina is also attempting to embrace Punjabi culture, as evidenced by her use of a chooda in her photo. Vicky's name was written vertically in small circles, which drew the attention of fans.

4. Yami Guatam

For her mehendi function, Yami had worn a self-work orange salwar-suit with kiran on borders. Ditching all glam hairstyles, Yami went for a neat and tidy braid to round off her look. She had kept her mehendi design subtle yet beautiful. Rather than elaborate designs, Yami chose to go for an elegant one.

5. Priyanka Chopra

At her wedding, actress Priyanka Chopra found a romantic and touching way to express her love for her singer husband Nick Jonas. She had henna applied to her hands to create a special design that represented something very important to Nick. A small guitar could be seen drawn on her hand which reflected her hubby’s profession. Isn’t it super cute?

6. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor looked adorable as she posed for her mehendi day. She completely showed off her bridal mehendi design and it was simple yet intricate. Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi featured traditional jaali and paisley floral designs. However, the actress specifically requested that her artist incorporate lotuses and elephant motifs dear to her and Anand Ahuja.

Which diva's mehendi pattern do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.