6 Cool props to make your wedding photo booth extra lively to capture the fun moments

Wedding photo booth is one of the important spots to make your big function more lively. So, add these cool props to it to capture all fun moments of your D-Day.

Photo booth is of the prime places to capture all the fun moments of the wedding and is a must-have for the big occasion. Your guests can explore different props to capture themselves in a cool photobooth. So, you cannot avoid having it at your wedding venue.

When it comes to photo booth, props make pictures stand-out. So, don’t go with the same props and try to be more unique and creative with them. So, here are some ideas for cool props of your photo booth.

Cool props ideas for a photo booth for your wedding:

Vintage props

A vintage-style telephone, typewriter, gramophone, etc. will all work great as vintage props. Give a slight touch of vintage décor also to the photo booth.

Books

Books will be great props for your wedding photo booth if you are a book lover.

Cane chairs

Cane swing chairs will be another great option for having some cool props in the photo booth. Your guests can sit there and get themselves clicked. Don’t forget to add some flowers to the photo booth décor to revamp the area.

Hanging photos

Hang photos from your pre-wedding photoshoot. It is a great way to incorporate memories in your photo booth.

Instagram props

Add some cool Instagram props for your wedding photo booth. Add your wedding hashtag to it as well.

Backdrop props

Include some cool backdrop props with some hilarious quotes on it.

Some other common props are frames, sunglasses, balloons, umbrella, hats, vehicles, giant monograms, etc.

Also Read: 7 Creative ideas to use candles for your wedding décor to make it look captivating

Share your comment ×