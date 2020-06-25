6 Creative and personalized wedding favour ideas that will delight your guests

Personalized wedding favours are a great way to thank your guests for being part of your big day. Here are six creative wedding favour ideas for your guests.

There are so many ways to appreciate wedding guests, one of the most popular ones is giving them a wedding favour. Gone are the days when giving a small treat to your guests was enough to send off your guests. Of course, nobody will say anything if you do but gifting something unique and personalized is a sure way to impress your guests.

If you are someone looking for some wedding favour ideas, we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of some personalized gifts perfect to impress your guests. We are sure you don’t want to give out favours that someone would toss aside once they are home. After all, wedding favours are the only takeaway from your special day a guest receives after getting exhausted from dancing on your big day.

Check out the list of personalized gifts you can give your guests as wedding favours.

1. Nothing shows appreciation like a personalized message. A thoughtful message for each guest will show how much you appreciate every effort they put in your wedding. You can out in a bottle wrapped with a bow on top to make it look even more beautiful.

2. Who doesn’t love some greenery in life? Potted plants are a classic and thoughtful gift. It is something your guests will definitely love.

3. Everybody loves some food as wedding favours. From handmade jams to special cookies, you can gift anything that can be eaten out of a jar.

4. How about some goodies like candles, face or body mists with a little note on them. Not only are they thoughtful but extremely useful as well.

5. For some unique wedding favour ideas, you can opt for personalized sunglasses, handbags or clutch. Pick some quirky design so that your guests can rock them on other weddings as well.

6. Supply a bag full of sweet treats to their tables. Offer a range of candy, chocolates and more sugary treats in those bags.

