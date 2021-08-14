6 Cute and creative gifting options for your newlywed best friends

It’s the season of weddings. There is something special about monsoon marriages that we just can’t put a finger on but surely know that the magic it sparkles around is wonderful. One of the biggest joys of life could be watching your two best friends getting married. If you had experience third-wheeling and partying around with them it’s almost like your marriage too. Along with expensive and thoughtful gifts you share with the newlywed couples, here are small memorable gifts that can put a smile on their face. These pocket-friendly products are daily use ones that no one will get them other than you. So scroll on and shop for your favourite gifts for your favourite newly married couple.

Lavanda Diffuser

A diffuser is a romantic gift that is very much necessary for a newly married couple but they never think of buying it in between all the wedding buzz. The sweet fragrance from the diffuser creates a romantic atmosphere that contributes to the stimulation of the thought work, increases the attention, helps to fight stress.

Price:17.99 USD

Wine Glass

These contemporary styled wine glasses curve to perfectly fit in your hand, and this stemless wine glass can be conveniently washed in the dishwasher.

Price:16.95 USD

Dinnerware Sets

Newlywed couples need a new dinnerware set to eat. This is going to be a very useful gift as they can keep forever and watch even their future kids on the plates you gifted them at their wedding.

Price:29.99 USD

Hanging Storage Basket

These beautiful hanging storage baskets look great as decorative wall baskets in any indoor or entryway setting. It comes with leather handles and is a great gift to decorate and organize the newlywed couple’s living room, entryway, kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

Price:19.99 USD

Vanity Mirror

This modern-day mirror comes with a USB charge port surrounded by 15pc LED bulbs with three-tone settings. It’s a stylish unexpected gift that is extremely useful and will remind them of you every time they look at themselves in the mirror.

Price:139.99 USD

Bonsai Tree Light

This beautiful night lamp in bonsai tree design can be bent and turned into any shape you want. The flexible branches of the tree are lit with power-saving LED lights. It’s an exquisite showpiece and a useful home decor item.A

Price: 12.45USD

Make your best friend's wedding extra special with your lovable gifts and handwritten notes.