6 DIY makeup tutorials to get your desired bridal look for the wedding

If you are planning to do your own makeup for D-Day, then these easy makeup tutorials are all you need to watch to get your perfect bridal look. Take a look!

Are you planning to do your own makeup for the wedding? This would be a great and unique idea but only if you do it perfectly. There are numerous perks also of doing your own makeup on your D-Day. It saves your budget a lot, you can choose makeup products as per your choice, no rush of going to the makeup artist within a strict time-limit.

And not only for the big function, but you can also do the makeup for other ceremonies of your wedding also like sangeet, mehndi, Haldi etc. So, to guide you in the right way, here are some DIY makeup tutorials to get the desired bridal look for your wedding.

DIY makeup tutorials for the perfect bridal look.

Natural bridal makeup

If you are a minimalist, then this look is for you. This creates a natural glow on your face without a lot of makeup and this look can also opt for other morning wedding functions. Check the video below.

Bollywood inspired bridal look

Want to get the Bridal look of Anushka Sharma? This tutorial will teach you how to do that step-by-step. This fresh and radiant bridal look with a natural glow is good for all functions.

Bridal look with red lips

Bridal makeup with bold red lips is the most desired one to nail the look. Here’s the tutorial for you to opt for the look with bold red lips.

Eye makeup tutorial

Eye-makeup is the most important part of a bridal look. It has to be gorgeous yet subtle with minimal makeup. So, this eye-makeup tutorial is the right one to achieve your desired look for the BIG day.

Deepika Padukone Bridal look

If you are planning to get the bridal look of Deepika Padukone, then check out this video below to nail the look.

Wedding reception look

Try this easy wedding reception look with red lips and catchy eye makeup to look stunning and have perfect pictures.

