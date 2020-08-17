  1. Home
6 Dos and Don’ts to follow while personalising your wedding website

Customising your own wedding website is fun and exciting. But certain norms are there to make it look classy. So, follow these dos and don’ts while curating the website.
Wedding website is in trend right now that gives each and every detail about your wedding to the guests. From venue address to hashtag to ceremony time, you can provide all the information on your wedding website. Creating a website is fun as you can organise and curate it as per your choice with all the details.

Before building the wedding website, it’s always recommended to do some research online. But what are the things that you should provide the information about? There are certain norms that should be followed.

Here are the dos and don’ts for a wedding website:

1.If you have any particular dress code for your wedding evening for the guests, then mention that properly. What kind of shoes or what colours are allowed, be specific about all of that.

2.There will be several wedding rituals before the big day. Some will be for guests and some may be exclusive. For a great wedding website, never give details of an exclusive event where selected guests are only invited.

3.For guests who will be travelling from out of town, provide all travel and hotel details for them on the website. It’s a mandatory thing which you cannot forget at any cost.

4.Never share your wedding website details on social media. This may seem to be quite tempting, but it may lead to many problems. Those who aren’t invited may feel left out. So, avoid doing it.

5.If your registry is already done, then don’t forget to put the details. Your guests would like to know about it as well.

6.Never use acronyms in the words of your wedding website. Many of your guests may not have any knowledge about it; it will be tough for them to understand. Write it in full words.

