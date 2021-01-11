6 Easy and effective home remedies to get an INSTANT glow before attending a wedding

Smooth, glowing and moisturised skin is needed for using makeup and before getting ready to attend a wedding. So, here are some easy home remedies to get an instant glow and flaunt your wedding guest look.

Are going to attend a wedding event but don't know what to do with your tired skin? Don’t worry, you don’t need to always rush to salons or apply expensive skincare products to get the ultimate glow. You can opt for some easy DIY home remedies to get that glam look for a wedding event. Check the remedies below and start preparing your skin.

Easy home remedies to get glowing skin:

Papaya

Papaya works wonders for the skin and gives that glow within minutes. So, just rub a slice of papaya on your skin for 10 minutes and rinse your face with water. This will improve your skin texture and complexion.

Honey

Mix one tbsp of honey with a few drops of lemon juice and apply this on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. This will make the skin smooth, supple and glowing.

Almond

If you have dry skin, then grind some almonds and mix it with honey and apply the pack on your face. Once it gets dried, wash it with water. This will moisturise your face.

Mint leaves

Make a paste with some mint leaves and apply the pack on your face. Leave it for 15 minutes and then rinse your face. This will brighten up your skin making it cool and glowing.

Rosewater

Fill a spray bottle with chilled rose water and spray it on your skin and let it cool. You can also soak cotton in rose water and wipe your face with it to get a clean, rejuvenated and refreshed look to attend the wedding.

Dosa batter

Do you have some leftover dosa batter? If you do, then use it to get an instant glow before heading for a wedding. Apply the dosa batter on your face and leave it for 5 minutes and then wash off your face with cool water. This will give you an instant glow and smoothen your skin.

