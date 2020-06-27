  1. Home
6 Easy yoga poses to help brides tone up for their wedding

From de-stressing to toning up the body, brides need to stay fit. Here are some yoga poses that will help you with that. Take a look!
11222 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2020 02:03 pm
Is your wedding happening after a few months? Wedding planning is in a full-swing for your BIG day, and you couldn’t be happier. Now that your wedding dress is finalised, picking the floral arrangements and the guest list are prepared, it is time for brides to focus on yourself. With your wedding a few months away, this might be the perfect time for including a healthy nutrition plan and exercise regimen. 

Getting some exercise is especially important at times like these when you are forced to spend more time at home and no excess to gym or yoga classes. But fret not! We have compiled a list of yoga asanas for brides to be that will help them stay in shape for their D day. Yoga helps you keep your body in shape and release some tension, which is what every bride needs. 

Try these 6 yoga asanas to stay fit for your wedding. 

Trikonasana 

Trikonasana or Extended Triangle Pose is a standing pose that helps strengthens the thighs, knees and ankles It helps relieve stress, anxiety, improve digestion and keep your blood pressure in check. 

Tadasana 

Also known as Mountain Pose, this asana helps correct the posture and improve balance. It also strengthens your arms, ankle, knee and thigh area. It helps reduce stress and regulate your respiratory and digestive functions. 

Naukasana 

The Boat Pose or Naukasana strengthen the core as well as the back muscles. It improves the health of all the organs, keeps blood sugar in check, regulates digestion, reduces stress and alleviates the symptoms of migraine. 

Ardha Matsyendrasana 

Also known as Half Spinal Twist Pose, this asana energizes the spine. It is also good for the liver and kidneys. Plus, it can be beneficial for those who suffer from asthma or slip disc problems. 

Bhujangasana 

Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose strengthens the spine, shoulders and abdomen. It stimulates the proper functioning of abdominal organs, relieves stress, and fatigue. It will also sculpt your core so that you look confident in your wedding lehenga. 

Shavasana 

Also known as the Corpse Pose, this asana relaxes the body by helping it go into a deep meditative state. It may reduce blood pressure and anxiety, and improve concentration. It will help you let go of all the wedding stress, headaches and tension.

