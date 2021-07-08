6 Essential skincare tips for all monsoon brides

During monsoon skin become extra oily and sweaty for the excess humid. So, if you are going to tie the knot during this monsoon, then here are some necessary skincare tips for all monsoon brides.

We may love monsoon for the weather, but it takes a toll on our skin making it extra oily due to the excess humid. And if you are going to be a monsoon bride, then you have got to do a lot of things to make your skin look flawless on the D-Day. If the skin gets different issues due to the weather, then it will look dull and lifeless and makeup won’t also settle properly on it. So, here are some essential skincare tips for all monsoon brides.

Try DIY stuff

During the monsoon season, it’s best to ditch those products which are available in the market, because after they are loaded with lots of chemicals. So, instead, try DIY things to pamper your skin. And for that, you need sugar and lemon juice or honey mixture for scrubbing. You can also use honey with oats. Then use ice cubes for toning the skin or else, you just apply some rose water to get the soothing feeling. For mask, you can use mashed banana and honey mixture to remove dead skin cells and give it a new glow.

To make the skin supple

The more your skin is supple, the easier it is to apply makeup. So, to keep it supple throughout the monsoon, you can take some intense face massage using essential oils. You can use normal kitchen ingredients with it to turn it into a DIY facial. You don’t always need to rush to parlour for a glowing skin. DIY methods can always work.

Contemporary makeup

All monsoon brides should go for the contemporary makeup to let it stay for a longer period and settle it properly on the skin so that it doesn’t look made-up. Contemporary makeup is a fine blend of classic and modern look where one feature is defined and the entire look is elegant and effortless. This type of makeup is easy to carry throughout the wedding ceremony during monsoon as the weather has too much of humid.

Don’t use creamy products

Since it’s already humidity everywhere, try to avoid all kinds of creamy products and stick to powder-based ones. Creamy products will make your skin extra oily and sweaty as a result it will look cakey.

Use ice before makeup

Skin becomes oily and sweaty very easily during monsoon for the humid. So, to stop that, rub ice cubes on your face for 10 minutes and then start applying makeup. This will calm your nerves, reduce sweating and pores and make the skin refreshed.

Avoid glittery stuff

Avoid all glittery makeup products because that will make your skin sweatier. Try to use matte products and keep it minimal for the monsoon. Don’t go overboard.

Remember

Due to the monsoon skin may face certain issues, but don’t use too many products. So, try to keep it minimal and low-key.

