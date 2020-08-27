6 Fairy light décor ideas to transform your wedding into a whimsical wonderland

Love string lights? Here are some ideas to illuminate your wedding day with fairy lights.

There is no denying that the pandemic has changed the face of lavish Indian weddings, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have lavish decoration. And wedding decorations in India aren’t just about floral arrangements or simple hanging of drapes. With the creative mind of wedding curators, some unique and fresh trends are taking centre stage. Good lighting with flowers, foods, and the atmosphere can help set the mood of the wedding day.

If you are all about romantic vibes, the one prop that instantly pops in the head is fairy lights. Small illuminating lights shining brighter than the stars under the canopy of clouds to witness the blessed union is all you need to make your D-day even more special. But not only do they look beautiful, but they are super easy to work with.

Here are 6 ideas to decorate your wedding or pre-wedding venue with fairy lights.

1- Say your I do’s under a glistening tree to add magical fairy-tale vibes to your wedding.

2- How about a never-ending sparkly canopy over the head table with a trail of greens on the side? It will surely brighten up the setting.

3- You can use lanterns with pillar candles and lit-up coils. Place them on either side of the altar for a surreal experience. Plus, it will look beautiful in the pictures.

4- Having an in-house wedding? If so, then you can go for strings of fairy lights dangling from the ceiling to transform the setting into a whimsical wonderland.

5- Having a beach wedding? For the ultimate fairy light décor, think palm trees wrapped in string lights to brighten up the festivities. To add to the twinkly night, you can add sparklers.

6- Go the classic way with string lights wrapped around light-coloured draping fabric, descending from the roof to the floor.

