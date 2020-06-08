6 Fun and pocket friendly wedding favours you can opt

Confused about what to give your guests as a wedding favour? Here are some cost-effective ideas that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Are you looking for wedding favours for your guests at your wedding, but on a budget? If so, then we are here to help. We all like to save money where we can, especially when it comes to weddings. We understand it can be a difficult task to budget a wedding, which is why we have made this list of wedding favours that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Everyone loves to receive gifts that show that you care and put some thought into it. We are sure you don’t want to give out favours that will be useless. Plus, you don’t need to spend a fortune when there are less expensive yet good options are available out there.

Here are 6 wedding favour ideas that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

1. Give mini bottles of liquor as a wedding favour to your guests to keep the celebration going.

2. Potted herbs are very pretty and useful options you can go for. Everyone loves cute little plants.

3. You can never go wrong with scented candles. They are pretty to look at and smell great! You can add a personal touch by customizing them if you don’t mind spending a little more.

4. Personalised journals or notepads are perfect wedding favours as your guests will keep them for a long time.

5. If you are getting married in the summers, you can go for handmade artisanal soaps with personalised scents.

6. From donuts to macarons to desi sweets – everyone loves sweets. Whether you make them yourself or buy them at the store, your guests will definitely use these and love them too.

