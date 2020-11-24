6 Important tips to remember to choose the right wedding jewellery

Brides-to-be should have certain knowledge before going to shop for their wedding jewellery. So, here are some important tips to keep in mind while selecting the perfect bridal jewellery.

It definitely requires a lot of attention and knowledge to buy wedding jewellery for your D-Day. Be it gold, diamond or platinum jewellery, it is big investment for all your life. So, you have to be wise enough to buy the right jewellery and of course from a reliable store or jeweller.

If you are a bride-to-be, then it’s an essential thing for you to know how to choose the best wedding jewellery for the grand occasion. You have to know the current rate of stones and metals and the latest designs of them. It is also better to do a little research online about the best jewellery stores. Here’s a small guide for you.

How to choose the best jewellery for your wedding?

Rate of stones and metals

Check on the internet to know the current rate of gemstones and metals as they increase and decrease daily. Try to shop on the day when the prices drop. This will save your expense to a certain extent.

Latest designs

Check for the latest designs and save them, so that you can pick something accordingly. You can also do a little research online about the latest designs of gold and diamond jewellery.

First buy the outfit

Wedding jewellery should complement the bridal outfit as well. So, it’s better to purchase your wedding outfit first and then shop for the jewellery.

Don’t forget the neckline

It is good to have a long necklace, but don’t avoid the neckline. When you'll wear jewellery around your neckline, it will complete the entire look.

Less is more

Less is always more, keep it in mind. So, don’t go overboard in buying several different types of jewellery because you will be the prime attraction and not your jewellery.

Comfort is also important

Your comfort is the most important thing and it cannot be denied. So, wear jewellery pieces that are comfortable to wear or else avoid them.

Also Read: 6 Unique gifts for winter wedding to make the newlyweds feel special and loved

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×