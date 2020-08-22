6 Lively ceremonies that can ONLY happen in an Indian wedding

Weddings can be stressful. But, there are some sparkling Indian wedding ceremonies that make the moments lighter and lively. Keep reading to know more.

Indian weddings and craziness go hand-in-hand. Be it having a week-long wedding celebration or wearing dresses that weight kilos, all we care about is the fun and craziness filled time with our family and friends.

From colours all over to fun-filled rituals, Indian weddings are filled with smiles, laughter, naagin-dhol dance. We have curated a list of the lively customs that can only be seen during an Indian wedding celebration.

1. Throwing Rice at Vidaai

Rice holds abundant importance in Hindu religion and is considered a symbol of prosperity. This ceremony is considered a thank you gesture from the bride to her parents for nurturing and loving her throughout her life.

2. Ribbon Cutting at Baraat Entry

Gone are the days when ladkiwaale used to welcome ladkewaale with an aarti ka thaal. Nowadays, grooms are only allowed to enter the venue after giving a hefty entry fee to the bridesmaids.

3. Joota Chupai at Wedding Day

After the to-be-wed couple, the only thing that ladkiwaale and ladkewaale care about is groom’s shoes. Ladkewaale keep the shoes safe from the ladkiwaale because if the saaliyan find the shoes, the groom cannot have it back without paying the shagun.

4. Fish The Ring Post Wedding

This ceremony is performed after the bride enters her new home. A ring, along with coins and flowers is kept in a broad vessel filled with milk. The task is to find the ring and whoever finds the ring first, is believed to dominate over the other.

5. Pulling Grooms Nose Pre Wedding

This fun ceremony usually takes place Gujarati weddings have a ceremony where the groom is welcomed by his mother-in-law, who performs an aarti and playfully pulls the groom's nose.

6. Kaleera Dropping

In this ceremony, the bride is adorned with the kaleeras and then she has to drop them on one of the unmarried bridesmaids. This ceremony holds a significant value and it is believed that if any part of the kaleera falls on any girl's head, she will be the next one to get married.

Credits :Getty Images

