6 Stunning destinations near Gurugram for a romantic pre- wedding photoshoot

What's not to like about a couple in love, striking outfits, a romantic storyline, photographers, and an exotic setting? You will have many beautiful memories from such a shoot that you will cherish for years to come. The pre-wedding shoot provides an opportunity for the couple to relax and get to know each other better. The entire city of Delhi/ NCR and its environs are brimming with picturesque backdrops for pre-wedding photography, and it is without a doubt one of our photographers' favourite cities.

So, in order to help people in Gurugram in finding the best location for a pre-wedding shoot without having to travel far, we've compiled a list of 6 stunning locations.

1. Tikli Bottom

Tikli Bottom is a private guesthouse in Gurgaon's Aravali Hills that makes for a great photo shoot location where you and your partner can spend some quality time together. It's a four-bedroom haveli with an exotic garden, lush surroundings, a swimming pool, and a night camping option for couples who want to do it in style. Imagine taking photos while gazing up at the night sky! Yet, it's so lovely. Pre-wedding shoots and anniversary celebrations are very popular at this location.

2. Damdama Lake

Sunsets with a dollop of orange, yellow, and red are the most spectacular additions to any pre-wedding photoshoot, and we know that when we say sunsets and a lake in the same sentence, your heart swings and you want to dive into romance with your partner. This is a good option for romantic photoshoots for a couple.

3. Neemrana Fort

Do you want a hint of Rajput touch and royal photography in your pre-wedding photos? This is the ideal spot for capturing all of that and more. This royal and magnificence vibed photo spot near Gurugram is ideal for golden hour photography sessions and can be a wonderful opportunity for couples who appreciate timeless heritage and splendid and iconic architecture.

4. Tarudhan Valley Golf Resort

This location, with its lake views and lush greenery and open spaces, will take your breath away. Tarudhan Valley is 1.5 hours from Gurgaon and is located in Manesar. This location offers a diverse range of interesting backdrops for anyone looking to add a touch of 'timelessness' to their photography.

5. Kingdom of Dreams

The perfect blend of creativity, exclusiveness, and execution is what distinguishes a pre-wedding shoot from the rest, and this is exactly what this location offers. With its lavish style and setting, this enchanting destination is an architectural delight. Walking into the Kingdom of Dreams is like entering a fantastical world. Your pre-wedding shoot will look spectacular and grand thanks to the unparalleled interiors, which feature a blend of India's various ethnicities and cultures.

6. Sultanpur National Park

This is a great place to get your photographer's creative juices flowing while you strike a pose with your spouse and let the photographer go to town. Prepare for a fun-filled day with a spectacular backdrop for those pictures that will come out to be absolutely stunning! Famous for being a bird watcher’s paradise, imagine your photographs coming out so beautiful with those tiny creatures chirping in the background, giving you a natural feel.

So, what are your plans and where are you heading for your pre-wedding shoot?

