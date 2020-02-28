6 Things that every couple needs to do after getting engaged

The best feeling in the world is when you go from being in a relationship to being fiancé! But there's a lot more that you need to do as soon as you get engaged and that does not include your wedding!

Getting engaged feels awesome. Saying yes to the person you love and officially turning into the bride-to-be can feel amazing. In India, engagements are very different from those abroad. Here we have a desi style engagement function with the family and relatives and all the show shaa. But irrespective of all of that, it feels amazing to be committed to the person you love and to know that you're just a few steps away from being their partner for life. This definitely calls for a celebration but other than there are a few things that every couple ought to do after getting engaged, especially if you got engaged the desi style. For some people, this moment will be a moment of joy while for others the panic and drama of a wedding just sets in. Many couples stay engaged for a while and plan their wedding thoroughly while the others jump into planning their big day right after the engagement and then there are those who get engaged just a day or two before their wedding and it's just another blurry function. Irrespective it's very important for every couple to do a few things to make this even more special for each other and celebrate getting engaged because it is a milestone no matter when it happens.

Here are some things that every couple should do after getting engaged.

1. If you did not get the opportunity to propose in the midst of all chaos, now is the time. It doesn't matter who does it, just go down on your knee and make it special.

2. Take a break from social media and all the people around you and just be happy with each other. Just disconnect with the world and connect with them.

3. Go out for a date. Now that you're engaged, you deserve a date with your fiancée or fiancé! You could go to the spa for a relaxing date or you could head out for a romantic dinner.

4. Discuss your wedding dates. If your parents haven't planned it yet, it's best if you discuss this and get on the same page about it.

5. Girls, you definitely need to get a manicure or nail extensions because everyone will want to see your ring and you don't want your hands looking shabby when you show it.

6. Have a family dinner where both your families get to spend time with each other with no one else involved. A family date can make it a happier moment because it won't hit you that you're engaged until after it's done.

