6 Tips and home remedies to get rid of dark circles before your wedding

Nothing looks better than a beautiful bride with bright, wide-open eyes. Unfortunately, most of the brides wake up every morning with puffy eyes and dark circles. The stress, anxiety, pressure and everything that weddings bring with it can leave you overwhelmed and worried. You lose sleep and pesky dark circles pop up the next day. Genetics, allergies and too much alcohol can also be the reason behind them. Whatever the reason may be, you should get rid of them as soon as possible to look your best.

While your makeup artist will make them disappear on the wedding day and other functions, what will you do on the rest of the days when you are all on your own? Instead of relying on beauty products, try home remedies and tips that will help banish dark circles in no time. Home remedies are perfect for the bride for two reasons: one, they are organic and easily found in your kitchen. Two, you don’t have to risk the chance of getting breakouts.

Convinced yet? Here are 6 tips and home remedies that will help you get rid of dark circles before your wedding.

Use tea bags

Do not throw the tea bags yet! Apply used cold tea bags to the eyes to get rid of under-eye dark circles. It contains caffeine and antioxidants that help stimulate blood circulation and decrease liquid retention beneath the skin.

Cucumber slices

Cut slices of cucumber and put them in the refrigerator. Place the chilling slices on your dark circles for 10 minutes for an effective result. Do this twice a day.

Oil to the rescue

Mix almond oil and vitamin E and apply it on the dark circles before going to bed. Wash your face the next morning with cold water. Do this until they disappear.

Elevate your head

Place extra pillows under your head when you sleep. Elevating your head can decrease the puffiness of fluid and help you get rid of dark circles.

Avoid the sun

Not completely but as much as you can. Reducing exposure to the sun can help with the condition or at least keep it from getting worse. But if you can’t avoid it completely, cover your face when you go out.

Sleep a lot

If there is like two-three weeks until the wedding, get a lot of sleep. Lethargy and lack of sleep are the major culprits behind dark circles. Make sure you get 7-8 hours of sleep each night for a healthy glow.

