6 Tips to make your wedding mandap look exceptionally beautiful

Looking for décor ideas for your wedding mandap? Here are some tips to choose the best design for a beautiful mandap.

Indian marriages are an extravagant affair comprising of many important rituals, and each has a significance. There is a symbolic meaning behind each of them. For instance, saat pheras are seven vows that bind the bride and groom into a holy bond of matrimony. Although the ceremony is beautiful in itself, you can further accentuate its beauty by choosing the right décor for the mandap.

If you have been trawling the internet to look for wedding mandap ideas for your wedding, then this article is for you. Plus, wedding pictures will look more beautiful with the right wedding décor as its backdrop. To get your mandap decoration design in sync with your personal style and taste, we have some tips to help you out.

Scroll down for some tips to choose the right wedding mandap décor.

1- The first thing you should consider is the size of the mandap. It should have the capacity to hold the arrangements, enough place for the pandit, bride and groom, close friends and family members.

2- Don’t forget that lighting is crucial when decorating the wedding mandap. Make a proper arrangement of lights to go with the theme of the wedding backdrop decoration.

3- Floral arrangements are a great way to brighten up the mandap canopy. Think beautiful roses and marigold garlands wrapped around silk drapes from the dome to the pillars – a dreamy setup.

4- Ensure the background matches with the setting of your mandap. The backdrop should be in sync with the elegant décor of the mandap.

5- Pick a theme that goes with the overall décor. You can opt for combinations such as deep gold and red with a hint of a different hue to give it a classy elegance.

6- Are you planning on an amphitheatre kind of setting? If yes, then you can choose a simple and scenic mandap décor with bright coloured seating arrangement and dim-lit lanterns around it to give it the whole setup a trendy vibe.

