6 Trendy hair colours that all brides to be should opt for

If you are a bride to be and thinking to give some colour to your hair then it’s time to opt for the trendy colours to rock on your D-Day. The shade should be subtle and complement your complexion which you will feel confident in. So, here are some of the trendy hair colours to opt for your wedding.

Light Brown

Light brown is a more straightforward colour which looks great and saves a lot of time in salon. It’s currently one of the trendy shades but before opting for it, ask your hairstylist if it suits your skin colour or not.

Ash Brown

If you want to avoid the brassy look in your hair, then opt for the balayage style with ash brown highlights. This will give your hair depth and dimension.

Chocolate Brown

This shade looks gorgeous which gives a sultry look to any skin complexion. It’s one of the easiest shades of brown to pull off and it never goes off the trend.

Chestnut Brown

Brown shades always look great on hair and if it’s chestnut brown, then it takes the look of your hair to next level. This shade is perfect to spice up your natural brown locks and giving some warmth and dimension to your overall look.

Mulled Wine

It’s a perfect shade to give your hair a new style without going too dramatic. It looks super dimensional, youthful and modern. But get it done only by a highly experienced hair stylist.

Bronde

If you want to be a bold bride, then go for the bronde shade which comes from the hues brown and blonde. It’s an intense hair colour, so, don’t opt for it if you feel uncomfortable to carry it. Bronde balayage is a great choice to take.

