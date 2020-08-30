6 Unique décor ideas for a stunning forest wedding

Are you planning for a forest wedding? Then it’s a great idea to embrace nature on your big day. These are some décor ideas to make your forest wedding classic and stunning.

Are you planning to have an outdoor wedding? Then a forest wedding would be a great idea for you. Making vows amidst greens would definitely make the moment extra dramatic. And if you’re a nature lover, then this wedding style is always great for you.

Forest weddings have been quite popular currently where the entire function is arranged amidst wild trees, flowers and rivulet. These things also get incorporated into the wedding decoration. This set-up would be quite different and make your big day extra special.

Here are some décor ideas for a dreamy forest wedding.

1. In your forest wedding, you have got the stunning natural scenery that offers long trees, mossy forest floor etc. So, you don’t need to use any prop for your photoshoot. Just celebrate nature and your photos will be stunning.

2. When you’re having a forest wedding, then incorporate that theme in your wedding invitations as well. This will bring a classic vibe. You can simply put some illustrations of nature on the cards.

3. Season also matters a lot for a forest wedding. But you can still have a jaw-dropping backdrop with bare trees and fallen leaves. So, embrace the season.

4. Brides can opt for traditional attire for the forest wedding to make a fashion statement. And grooms can wear earth-toned suits like brown, tan, taupe to match the theme.

5. You can also incorporate the flowers of the forest in your decoration. This way the environment will inspire your wedding. So, talk to your florist about it. Forest ferns would also be a great idea. But try to avoid garden roses for the decoration of a forest wedding.

6. For the wedding rituals, always choose a natural backdrop. This would complement the entire wedding decoration.

