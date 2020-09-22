  1. Home
6 Unique ideas to coordinate the wedding décor with your bridal outfits

Matching your wedding dress with decoration is a unique way to make a style statement. You can focus on any spot of the wedding décor and match this with your outfit. Here are some creative ways to do it.
Mumbai
From deciding the venue to shopping for trousseau to choosing the right wedding décor to booking your makeup artist, arranging a wedding function consists of numerous responsibilities. You have to be careful for every part to make them perfect on your D-Day. 

 

So, chances are high that you may overlook something and later it will create a mess during the function. However, once the venue is decided, you just need to focus on two things, your wedding décor and bridal attire. So, why don’t you coordinate them with each other? Matching your wedding dress with the décor is a unique way to showcase your choice and taste. And since these two have to complement each other, the task will be easier for you. 

 

Ideas to match your wedding dress with the décor. 

 

1.Matching your dress with the décor doesn’t mean that it should complement the entire decoration. Focus on any one spot. For example, you can match your wedding outfit with the Mandap décor. Incorporate any one or two colours in your bridal lehenga from the decoration. 

 

2.Don’t forget your backdrop. You can utilise that as well. But if your dress and backdrop are the same colour, then choose a contrasting shade for the seating.

 
3.You can also choose a colour for your wedding dress that would be contrasted with the backdrop shade. If it’s decorated with red roses, then opt for beige or white coloured outfits. 

 

4.If you don’t want to do anything with the backdrop or the mandap, then don’t worry. Your Jaimala is there, so use any one or two elements in it from the décor to complement each other. 

 

5.Another great idea is to match your wedding dupatta with your Phoolon Ki Chadar. You can also match it with your blouse. Your entry will be a royal one with the canopy and the complementing dupatta. 

 

6.Drapes will definitely be used for the wedding décor, so you can match them with your outfit. It’s another unique option.

 

Credits :theweddingbrigade, getty images

