6 Ways to incorporate neutral colours for minimalist wedding decor

Are you looking for a minimalist and basic wedding decor that is not too loud or extra? Try these neutral shades for your wedding colour theme and check out the ways you can incorporate these into the wedding decor.

Mutes and neutral shades work best if you are planning to have a lowkey, small and elegant affair for your wedding. A neutral palette looks beautiful, romantic and natural. If you believe that less is always more, then this shade card is best for your special day.

Planning a wedding is a daunting task and when it comes to decor, you want it to stand out and look the best. We often tend to go overboard with decor and for people who like a de-cluttered way of life, this is not the best way to go about it. So, here we have some simple and creative ways you can incorporate a neutral colour scheme in your wedding decor to make it look classy, chic, sophisticated and lavish at the same time.

1. Pick white flowers

This is one of the easiest ways to opt for minimalist wedding decor with neutral shades. Opt for white flowers, roses in your centrepieces or on the staircase. You can mix and match with white and pastel pink.

2. Opt for brown cloth napkins

Go eco-friendly and use reusable cloth napkins. Get a warm shade of cloth napkin like beige, light brown or white.

3. Choose beige table cloth

Use warm neutral tones and try to incorporate that. Opt for a white or beige coloured table cloth for your chairs and tables. You can add some glitter by using a shimmering cloth for the chairs.

4. Use clear glass vases

Opt for clear glass vases for your floral arrangement that will blend in easily with the flowers and look elegant.

5. Choose a white wedding cake with no icing

The wedding cake is the centrepiece decor, so make sure you get a white cake with no icing on it and just a simple pale pink floral design.

6. Incorporate candles

Add some candles to your centrepiece decor. Choose warm neutral shades for the candles like beige, pastel colours, cream and white.

