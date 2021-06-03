  1. Home
6 Ways to use your mother's wedding outfit for your intimate wedding

Every girl has a deep sentimental connection with her mother’s wedding outfit. So, here are 6 innovative ways shared by Sanjay Desai, Director of Fabcurate, to use your mom’s bridal attire for your intimate wedding.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2021 06:26 pm
A mother-daughter relationship is always special. Every daughter carries a piece of her mother's personality and that is the most beautiful thing of all. If you tried putting on a red lipstick and styling your mother's dupatta as a child, then you should do it again. We're here to help you use your mom's wedding outfit for your intimate wedding during lockdown. Here are some tips to utilise your mom's wedding outfit for your D-Day from Sanjay Desai, Director of Fabcurate.

Enhance your look with your mother's wedding dupatta

Dupattas are the charm of bridal lehengas. Many brides also like to wear double dupattas. You can now use your mother's wedding dupatta as yours. You will look like a queen in it.

Use your mother's saree as a skirt

Quarantine has taught us how to make DIY outfits. Take advantage of that, brides, and drape your mother's wedding saree as a skirt for your mehndi function.

Wear it just like that

Sometimes it looks good not to experiment. Wear your mom's wedding outfit as it is and recreate the entire look. Just make the necessary alterations according to your measurements.

Get your mother's wedding outfit customised

Fashion has changed a lot over the years. And wanting to wear something of your own choice by holding to the sentiment on your big day is important. You can customise the blouse by shortening the long sleeves or by increasing or decreasing the embellishments as needed.

Wear your mother's wedding outfit to your pre-wedding functions

In India, pre-wedding functions are no less important. You can also wear your mother's wedding outfit to any of the pre-wedding functions. It will capture the essence and feel.

Pair the dupatta with your bridal saree

Most brides opt for a wedding saree that looks extremely alluring. For such brides, you can throw your mom’s dupatta over your shoulders to feel the warmth of your mother's love. Dupattas over sarees are so much in trend and you will look nothing but gorgeous.

Also Read:  5 Expert approved trendy colours for your mehndi outfit

Credits :pinkvilla, getty images

