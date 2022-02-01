6 Wedding favor ideas that will delight your guests

Wedding favors are a fun way to personalize your big day; you can choose something reflective of you as a couple or a fun element that ties into your wedding destination or decor. It has become a huge trend these days. This wedding season, go beyond the expected, "think outside the mithai box," and get creative.

Here, we have listed 6 amazing wedding favors that are personal and unforgettable.

1. Personalized Jar Candles

If you're looking for the perfect guest gifts that are unique to your wedding and won't end up being tossed after the reception, candle wedding favors should be at the top of your list. Choose between two fragrances (or combine them) and personalise these sweet favors with your names around the side.

2. Colorful Fans

During summertime ceremonies, colorful, handmade fans keep guests cool while also serving as the ideal photo booth prop. Small details, such as a one-of-a-kind presentation, set your wedding apart from the rest. One can customize wedding favour fans with their favourite photo.

3. Potted Plants

Choose eco-friendly gifting options such as potted plants for your mehndi ceremony or as thank you favors to create positive vibes, which will not only save you money but is also a smart and wise gifting option for your guests. Whether you gift the plants in brown paper with a personalized message or have them packed in corrugated or customised boxes as favors, we give it a thumbs up!

4. Customized Key Chains

You've given away the keys to your heart, but at your destination wedding, you can give your guests gorgeous keychains with Indian aesthetic detailing. And thanks to the personalization, these practical wedding favors will always remind your loved ones of you.

5. Edible Wedding Favors

There's nothing more enticing than edible wedding favours or ingredients that can be used to make delicious food. Herb-infused oils, homemade jams and pickles, and organic honey are all fantastic Indian wedding gift ideas for your guests!

6. Miniature Liquor Bottles

Stay spirited by customising miniature bottles with custom-printed labels for your wedding favours. Make your next party truly memorable by handing out mini bottles on the way out, complete with custom labels to commemorate the occasion. Fill empty bottles with your custom creation if you're making your own drinks for the party.

Hope these unique wedding favours inspired you to think about cool wedding return gift ideas for your big day or pre-wedding festivities!

