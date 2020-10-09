7 Common beauty mistakes every millennial bride should avoid before wedding

There are many beauty tips that brides generally follow that actually can ruin their special day. So, every modern bride should avoid those beauty mistakes to look flawless on their D-Day.

For all the brides-to-be, the most essential thing is their beauty routine. Right before one or two weeks of the wedding, they need to be extra cautious to keep their skin safe and protected from acne, rashes or any other problems.

But sudden mistakes can ruin their important day. If you don’t want to mess up with your BIG day, then stop making these mistakes.

Beauty mistakes every bride-to-be should stay aware of before their wedding:

Trying a new skincare product

If you have found a nice skincare product, then think twice before applying it on your skin before one week of your wedding. No matter how good it is, it may show reactions on your skin surface as a result you will end up having a red and itchy face or pimple. So, don't experiment with your skin before the wedding.

Booking your makeup artist by the last minute

Always book your makeup artist at least before 6 months of your wedding. You can book a reputed artist, who can be booked easily if you wait till the last minute.

Facials right before the wedding

Try to get your facial before 3 to 4 days of the wedding to get the real glow. Otherwise, your skin may look oily and dull.

NO pimple popping

This is the worst thing you can ever do before your wedding. Popping acne will leave a big scar on your face making the skin swollen. You can simply rub ice on the inflammation.

Not having enough water

We should generally have 8-10 glasses of water in a day and this should be strictly maintained before one week of your wedding because water will keep you hydrated making your skin refreshed.

Healthy diet

You should definitely eat healthy and do some light workout to stay fit. But avoid going on a special diet before the D-Day. It may have adverse reactions. No new haircut According to makeup artists, generally, any hairstyle will look better on long hair. But don’t go for any new haircut before one week of the function. It may change your entire look. Also Read: 7 Most common things every sister of the brides can relate to

