7 Creative ideas to use candles for your wedding décor to make it look captivating

Wedding décor is one of the prime things to take care of at your wedding. And if you use candles in it, then the entire wedding venue will look enthralling. Here’s how.

When it comes to wedding décor, you don’t want to take any risk. You would always want it to be perfect complementing the wedding theme. So, would-be brides or grooms will always try to find new ideas to enhance their wedding décor to make their D-Day more special.

Candles play a major role in decoration, so they can enhance your wedding décor. Are you planning for your wedding décor? Then these creative ideas for wedding décor with candles might be helpful for you.

Wedding décor ideas with candles.

1.To create a focal point in the décor with candles, you can simply put a standalone candle installation. It will add charm, elegance and beauty to the function.

2.You can also make them centrepieces by putting them simply on the dinner table. The venue will look mystical. Candles can also be put on any other spots.

3.Don’t forget your floor. You can decorate the grass with candles as well. But be careful with them.

4.If you want to make the décor look more intense, then use lanterns and put candles on them. And hang them all around the wedding venue. This will look gorgeous.

5.Instead of creating a standalone piece, you can simply add candles to the existing wedding décor. This will make the venue look dramatic.

6.Venue entrance is another great spot to adorn with candles to make your wedding décor look more vibrant. But make sure they don’t create any hassle for guests to enter the venue. 7.When you can’t use candles in the core part of your wedding decoration, then use them at the corners of the main hall. The corners will then be enhanced by the candles. Also Read: 6 Unique décor ideas for a stunning forest wedding

