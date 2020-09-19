  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Diet tips for the brides to look ravishing on their wedding day

Are you looking for diet tips to lose extra kilos before your D-day? Here are some simple tips to follow for an effective weight loss.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 07:08 pm
Weddings,diet,fitness tips,Bridal Tips7 Diet tips for the brides to look ravishing on their wedding day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the wedding day, all eyes turn to the bride as she walks down the aisle looking like royalty. So, every bride puts a little more effort to look her best. With incessant wedding planning, it can be difficult for brides to keep up with their diet or incorporate new healthy workout plans in their daily regimen. Don’t worry, we have compiled a list of simple tips you can follow to help keep that weight in check. 

Since you’re here, we are guessing you too are looking some diet and fitness tips to look picture perfect on your wedding. For all the brides-to-be who want to maintain their weight, we have some tips to help you. 

Here are some tips to follow if you are trying to maintain or lose weight. 

1- Stay hydrated - this should come as no surprise! Keeping yourself hydrated will keep your metabolism in check and skin healthy. Drink at least 2 litres of water in a day. 

2- Cut back on sugary foods at least till your wedding. Also, don’t substitute it with artificial sweeteners as most of them are not what they claim to be. 

3- Avoid packaged foods because they contain excessive calorie and salt, which can lead to weight gain. 

4- Include fresh fruits, nuts, seeds and proteins and other essential nutrients to get a boost of your energy and keep your health in check. 

5- Avoid eating foods that contain excessive oil or fattening foods. Replace them with healthy alternatives. 

6- Most brides are always running around doing wedding errands. So, make sure you keep a light snack with you at all times to avoid indulging in chaat in the market. 

7- Mind the portion size. Don’t make drastic changes to your diet, instead eat light by reducing your portion size. Limiting your meal portions will make you feel satiated without making you prone to health problems. 

ALSO READ: 9 Ways to make a royal wedding more special and memorable

Credits :healthline, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement