7 Diet tips for the brides to look ravishing on their wedding day

Are you looking for diet tips to lose extra kilos before your D-day? Here are some simple tips to follow for an effective weight loss.

On the wedding day, all eyes turn to the bride as she walks down the aisle looking like royalty. So, every bride puts a little more effort to look her best. With incessant wedding planning, it can be difficult for brides to keep up with their diet or incorporate new healthy workout plans in their daily regimen. Don’t worry, we have compiled a list of simple tips you can follow to help keep that weight in check.

Since you’re here, we are guessing you too are looking some diet and fitness tips to look picture perfect on your wedding. For all the brides-to-be who want to maintain their weight, we have some tips to help you.

Here are some tips to follow if you are trying to maintain or lose weight.

1- Stay hydrated - this should come as no surprise! Keeping yourself hydrated will keep your metabolism in check and skin healthy. Drink at least 2 litres of water in a day.

2- Cut back on sugary foods at least till your wedding. Also, don’t substitute it with artificial sweeteners as most of them are not what they claim to be.

3- Avoid packaged foods because they contain excessive calorie and salt, which can lead to weight gain.

4- Include fresh fruits, nuts, seeds and proteins and other essential nutrients to get a boost of your energy and keep your health in check.

5- Avoid eating foods that contain excessive oil or fattening foods. Replace them with healthy alternatives.

6- Most brides are always running around doing wedding errands. So, make sure you keep a light snack with you at all times to avoid indulging in chaat in the market.

7- Mind the portion size. Don’t make drastic changes to your diet, instead eat light by reducing your portion size. Limiting your meal portions will make you feel satiated without making you prone to health problems.

