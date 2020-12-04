7 Essential tips to get a flawless bridal glow before your wedding day

Due to the wedding stress, your skin may have adverse effects and look dull even with makeup. So, Dr Ameesha Mahajan from RM Aesthetics gives some essential tips to get the perfect bridal glow.

Apart from the wedding excitement, there are lot of responsibilities that brides need to take care of. Shopping, unhealthy snacking, sleeplessness may take a toll on your skin making it look dull and lifeless. As a result, your makeup won’t blend easily on the skin.

So, there should be a strict routine for you to look ravishing on your D-Day. And it would be appropriate if an expert shares the tips. So, Dr Ameesha Mahajan of RM Aesthetics talks about how to get the bridal glow.

Tips to get the perfect bridal glow on your wedding day:

1. Skincare: It is absolutely essential to start following a morning and night skincare routine. Morning skincare should comprise of a gentle face wash, followed by a hydrating moisturiser and sunscreen. Sunscreen should be reapplied 2-3 times throughout the day. At night, you can apply a vitamin c serum after washing your face, followed by night cream which is meant for the glow. Look for ingredients like kojic acid, arbutin, niacinamide, etc. in your night cream. Before going to bed, you can layer it up with a moisturiser and face oil.

2. Do not forget the eyes: Under eye area is very sensitive to ill effects of mobile phone use, poor sleep pattern, alcohol intake and high salt diet. Make sure to use a hydrating under-eye cream to prevent and treat the pigmentation and wrinkles. Also, make sure to give yourself 30 min screen-free time before going to sleep to prevent further under eye dark circles.

3. Antioxidants: Adding antioxidant-rich foods in your diet like lemons, oranges, amla, beetroot, papaya, seeds, etc. are extremely good to counter the effects of all the wedding-related stress and give yourself an internal glow. You can also take supplements containing antioxidants like Vitamin c and glutathione to enhance the glow.

4. Stress Buster: Your skin is a reflection of what goes inside your body. It is important to actively do things to calm our body and mind. Exercise, meditation and calming music are best for this.

5. Skin Treatments: You can start treatments like skin polishing, glow peels, laser toning, photo facials and glow mesotherapy a few months before the wedding to get a glowing skin. Make sure to stay away from ablative lasers and deeper chemical peels, at least 1-2 months before the wedding. Choosing milder procedures with no or minimal downtime is ideal. Results improve over time and may need 3-6 sittings for the complete result, so make sure to start early.

6. Skin Boosters: If your skin has open pores or is dehydrated, you can go in for skin boosters which are basically hyaluronic acid gels which are injected in the dermis to give it hydration. They improve the skin quality and thus improve the look of how makeup shows on the skin and is ideal for brides.

7. Dermatologist Visit: If you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, make sure to visit your skin specialist at least 3-6 months before the D-Day to get a flawless skin.

