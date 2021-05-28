7 Expert approved skincare tips for all millennial brides to be

Skincare is the most essential part to get concerned before your D-Day. After all, it’s all that is needed for glowing, radiant, and flawless skin on the grand day. So, makeup artist Faby gives us some essential skin care tips for all the brides to be.

The “D-day” is every girl’s shimmering dream when she wants her skin and make-up to be exquisite on her wedding day. After all, it's one of the most significant days of their lives. Camera lenses wait for the perfect moment to be captured forever. If jewellery and bridal gowns can help in adding glam, radiant skin can be a bonus to enhance your overall look. After all, nothing beats natural flawless skin to make the entire process smoother and less stressful. So, makeup artist Faby shares some skincare tips for all millennial brides to be.

Pamper yourself with a nutritious diet

Good health is one of the biggest assets and it can be achieved by including nutrition in your platter. An unhealthy diet harms your metabolism, induces weight gain, and perhaps is a dangerous sign for your heart and the liver. However, your diet intake leaves a huge impact on your health and the aging of the skin. So, adding more fresh vegetables and fruits to your diet could be the easiest, healthiest, and most successful way to achieve glowing skin. Also try to avoid spicy food, tea, coffee, cigarettes, and fatty foods.

Avoid experiments with new products

We have been timely reminded of all the good habits, one of them is to never play with the new products just before your “D day”. It's impossible to predict which products will fit one's skin type and which will not. So, brides should not try any new cosmetic or make-up products and stick to those that have already been tried and tested.

Clean your makeup brushes

Keep your make-up brushes clean at all times because brushes collect bacteria over time. The more thoroughly you scrub them, the fewer acne-causing bacteria you spread on your skin. Brushes, in addition to bacteria, collect dead skin cells and oil, which can clog your pores and cause dull or broken-out skin. Also, makeup is applied more effectively when brushes are clean.

Exfoliation and Masking

Exfoliation is promoted as a simple and easy way to achieve the desired shine on the skin. Exfoliating once a week and masking 3-4 times a week will help you achieve your skin goals. The procedure, which includes removing dead skin cells, will minimise dullness and even enhance skin tone.

Olive oil and Egg yolk

The antioxidants in olive oil can help prevent premature aging and wrinkles on the skin. The vitamins in olive oil promote cell turnover, making your skin appear lighter and cleaner. Since olive oil penetrates the skin deeper than fancy moisturisers, olive oil face treatments are especially beneficial in harsh, cold weather. Since egg yolk is all water and fat, it is an excellent water-binding agent that seals moisture onto your skin cells, making your face warm and supple.

Have a strict skincare routine

A good skincare regimen is essential at any age, and healthier routines in your twenties and thirties will improve and brace your skin for the consequences of aging later in life. It maintains the health of your skin.

Never forget SPF50

Another critical factor is SPF, which protects the skin from UV rays. The loss of the ozone layer has raised our chance of sun exposure from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen absorbs these rays, significantly decreasing the risk of sunburn. So, applying sunscreen with SPF 50 every day reduces the chance of developing skin cancer by half.

NOTE:

These pre-bridal skincare tips will prove to be beneficial for your skin. However, if you face any major skin disorders, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist rather than trying any home remedy.

