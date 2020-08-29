  1. Home
7 Exquisite mehendi designs for brides and bridesmaids

Looking for beautiful mehendi designs? Document your wedding saga on your hands with these gorgeous Henna designs.
11325 reads Mumbai
Weddings,Mehendi Designs,henna designs,Bridal Mehendi7 Exquisite mehendi designs for brides and bridesmaids
Mehendi has been a part of Indian festivities ever since times unknown. From weddings to puja, every festive ritual involves a touch of henna on the hands. But getting a beautiful mehendi etched on your hands on your wedding day is more than just an old Indian tradition. It is an integral part of what is popularly known as ‘Solah Shringar.’ 

With Mehendi designs reaching new heights, women can now tell their love story through the beautiful henna designs. From the elegant Arabic mehendi to traditional and intricate full hand designs, brides have a variety of designs to choose from for the wedding ceremony. You must have come across a gazillion designs while trawling the internet, which makes it difficult to narrow it down to that one design that’s meant for you. 

Fret not! Here are some elegant mehendi designs to give you some inspiration. 

Of dhols and shehnai 

How about this for a traditional cum modern look? With her groom’s face on her palm, dhols and shehnai playing testimony to the wedding ceremony, this bridal mehendi is perfect for brides who wants traditional elements on her palm. 

The peacock stories 

With majestic peacock dominating the design and lotus flowers on all sides, this mehendi is the epitome of beauty. 

A love story 

Ask your mehendi artist to dedicate one hand to your love story. Take cues from this design with the groom looking at her bride under the canopy of glistening stars. 

The varmala ceremony 

Create the varmala ceremony on your beautiful hands with this amazing design. Opt for this outstanding mehedni design that will grab everyone’s attention. 

The dancing union 

Opt for this unique bridal mehendi design with the dancing figures of bride and groom, rejoicing their sacred union. Filled with intricate patterns, this design is breathtaking. 

Blooming flowers 

Clean and elegant strokes of flowers, paisley, peacocks, dots and swirls, this design is a work of art. It is perfect for brides who like to keep it simple.

Bangle design 

Let this creatively drawn swirls dominate your mehendi look. This design is everything a minimalist millennial could ask for and more! With just the right amount of space in between the patterns, this design is nothing short of perfection. 

Credits :youtube, getty

