7 gorgeous Mehendi designs for legs every millennial bride should check out

Looking for foot Mehendi designs? Here are some beautiful henna designs for your legs to make them twinkle in joy.

Every girl dream of having her hands and feet etched in the most beautiful mehendi design. The Mehendi ceremony is one of the most awaited ceremonies that the bride and her family and friends enjoy the most. One of the main reasons is the pampering the bride receives on the day with tattoos of green henna on her skin narrating a story through gorgeous and intricate designs.

With gorgeous never-ending florals, beautiful swirls entwined with paisleys and other varied designs, mehendi hold a special significance in every bride's heart. In your quest to find the perfect design, you may come across some of the most delicately made henna designs while trawling the internet. To help you, we have put together some quintessential mehendi designs for legs that will add beauty to your beautiful feet.

1. The floral chadar

We can never get enough of the jaali designs all over the feet! Beautified with tiny hearts all over the feet with flowers in full bloom, this design is all things perfect for your bridal mehendi.

2. Arabic mehendi

Do you love the Arabic henna designs? If so, this design is meant for your beautiful feet. Add to the elegance of your overall look with this gorgeous mehendi for your feet.

3. Sides of the feet

Millennial brides are all about ‘less is more’ when it comes to their wedding. Keep it simple and pretty with this elegant and beautiful mehendi art on the edge of the feet.

4. The mirror design

With the right amount of elaborate and minimal, this mehendi design is nothing short of perfection. With the majestic peacock as the highlight and an amalgam of different motifs and intricate patterns, this design is the one to go for if you don’t mind painting your feet in full green.

5. Classic mandala

Takes cues from this traditional mandala design placed in the centre of the foot with henna on both sides to give it an elegant touch. We love the little heart detailing, accentuating the beauty of the whole design.

6. Dotted lines

Let the dots connect with this beautiful and elegant design on this maiden’s feet. From the beaded chain to the swirl to little floral motifs, we are in love with this design!

7. Elephant motif

The adorable elephant on top of this henna design gives the overall look a regal touch. Floral patterns and an elegant peacock placed in the centre of the feet add to the beauty of the stunning design.

