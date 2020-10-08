7 Most common things every sister of the brides can relate to

Elder sister’s wedding is always a grand and most important function for the younger ones. So, they can surely relate to these common things if their sisters are going to get hitched.

Bride’s sisters are the important people in a wedding function after the brides herself. It is a huge responsibility for them as they have to check if everything is alright. From finding the perfect wedding attires to booking makeup artist to teaching dance steps for sangeet, sisters have a lot of things on their plate.

But apart from everything, the wedding ceremony of their elder sister is full of fun for them. So, here are certain things that every sister of the brides can relate to.

Things every sister of the bride can relate to:

1.Sisters have to check if everything is organised well at the venue and if their sister is getting nervous right before walking down the aisle. They can manage every last-minute emergency.

2.After the bride and groom, all the eyes are on her sister. When the bride needs anything, her sister is always there to help her.

3.The joote-chori rasam is one of the most important task for the bride’s sisters. They need to be very cautious about stealing the shoes, after all, it is the most fun part of the rituals.

4.Despite all the fights and arguments that you have had with your sister, Vidaai is the most painful situation for the sisters because you also know that you are going to miss your BFF and partner in crime.

5.Though you now have full freedom in your house, there will no one to save you when a problem arises. You need to handle everything on your own.

6.After marriage, there will be many new responsibilities on your newly-wed sister. So, things will get changed. You may not be able to make any random plans with your sister.

7.And last but not the least, the most embarrassing time every sister of the brides has to face is when they are asked about them getting married?.

