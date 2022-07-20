7 Questions you need to ask your wedding planner for a fantastic roka ceremony

Roka ceremony is the first step towards your marriage where the bride and groom officially and literally ‘stops each other’. It is a public declaration of your relationship to the entire world. It represents the bride and groom's acceptance of one another. So, whether you exchange rings or not, the truth is that for many brides and grooms, this is the one tradition they have no idea about, especially if you want to plan the event but your family does not practise it. So, hiring a wedding planner who is well-versed in the field is quite helpful because there are so many things that need to be taken care of when one even starts to think about preparing a roka ceremony.

To begin with, here are 7 questions that you need to ask your wedding planner for a fantastic roka ceremony.

1. Are you available on the day of the ceremony?

This ought to be the initial inquiry you make of the wedding coordinator. If they are not available on the selected date, you don't want to waste your time or their time. If not, you might need to find another person for your roka ceremony. In order to prevent any kind of letdown, it is a good idea to bring up these issues beforehand.

2. Can you work with our proposed budget?

You must first determine how much you can spend overall before you can hire a planner. You must make necessary preparations because this event has a modest budget and may not consume much of your spending. Before meeting with the planner, the couple needs to have a concept of who would contribute how much so that it is simple during the initial planning session.

3. Get to know your roka planner

You should look for a planner that you click with right away. The planner must also be someone you can trust because there are times when planning might be challenging. Even if they excel at what they do, it's important to make sure that you get along with them and that you have complete faith in them.

4. How many roka ceremonies have you helped to plan?

Ask the wedding planner about previous events they have planned to get a good picture of the type of work they have done planning any roka ceremonies. What about your personal style? Do you agree? Ask for illustrations, specifics, and don't be afraid to address particulars.

5. Can you describe the procedure for choosing more vendors and how we would be engaged?

Find out how much (or little) they do (or don't do) in the months prior to your ceremony after making sure they are available on your date. Professional wedding planners frequently take the time to build connections with other wedding professionals, so you'll have access to their network. Additionally, you'll want to confirm that they are sending you the most quality personnel.

6. How are you going to keep in touch with us?

In order to arrange the wedding of your dreams, communication is essential. This prompts us to think about how quickly the planner responds to our calls, emails, and texts. Would they be at your hands or do they have a timetable that prevents you from calling them at certain times? You ought to be aware of these facts.

7. What is your design philosophy?

Before you leave the first meeting for your roka ceremony and feel comfortable with the planner, it's crucial to discuss the finer points. Every organizer has an artistic direction and a skill for producing lovely events, but you need to know how he or she will make your idea come true because the roka is special for you, especially if your parents wind up meeting for the first time there.

We promise you do not want to go crazy with this, so make sure your wedding planner plans your event appropriately.

