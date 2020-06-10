7 Reasons why having a small and intimate wedding is a great idea

Are you doubtful if you should have an intimate wedding? Here are 7 reasons why a small wedding is the best idea ever.

Almost every bride dreams of having a grand wedding. There is hardly any bride who would have thought of changing her wedding plans due to a pandemic. But such is the reality and we must deal with it. However, it is not so bad. In fact, it is perfect if you want everything sans the gazillion guests whom you don’t even know.

Now that you can have about 50 guests at your wedding, it is nothing less than a big celebration. This might turn out to be the best time to get married. Plus, you get to spend the day with just your loved ones without dealing with all the fuss.

Here are 7 more reasons why having an intimate wedding might be the best thing for you right now.

1. Having a big, fat Indian wedding means having a lot of guests and taking care of all of them. With a small wedding, you don’t have to feel pressured to include people you can’t tolerate or haven’t seen in years.

2. Having an intimate wedding will save you a lot of money. Fewer guests mean fewer people to entertain and the cost of accommodation and food will be cut by half.

3. If you want to spend money, then why not spend it on your intimate wedding. Wear a high-end designer’s lehenga, book the best photographer to capture the intimacy of you small yet beautiful wedding.

4. You can experiment or personalize the décor, wedding favours, and more to make your wedding even more memorable.

5. Unlike big weddings, you will be able to steal some time with your spouse. Embrace every moment as not every couple gets to spend their wedding day like that.

6. You might not be able to go on a honeymoon right now. But when the pandemic is over, you can plan the honeymoon of your dreams with more money available to spend.

7. Lastly, with the guest list cut short, you don’t have to spend so much time planning the wedding. Plus, it will be less stressful.

