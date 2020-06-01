7 things to keep in mind while buying an engagement ring

Planning on buying an engagement ring? Here are 7 tips to buy the perfect one to embark on this new journey.

Is it time to go ring shopping? Congratulations on taking this step towards a new life! It is one of the most important and emotional moments in a couple’s life. And buying an engagement ring is probably the most expensive investments you’ll make, so you should a practical decision as well. A perfect engagement ring will not only brighten up the bride’s hands, but it will give your to-be-bride a memory that she will cherish forever.

An engagement ring is the ultimate romantic act- which is why you should make sure you do it right. Remember, this is the only chance to get her the perfect ring as it will be a prized possession to her for a lifetime. Whether you’re shopping for an engagement ring together or going solo shopping, this list will help you hunt down the right engagement ring.

Here are some tips to keep in mind while picking the perfect engagement ring.

1. The most important thing to keep in mind is deciding on the budget before you head out to buy the ring. This one is a given but just putting it out there to help you remember it.

2. You might pick the perfect ring but you can screw it up if you don’t know her ring size. It can be fixed but it will cost you extra money and time. Make sure you get her ring size before you go shopping.

3. Take note of what type of jewellery she wears or likes. If she is into silver, platinum, gold or diamond. Does she like simple designs? Is she someone who would like to show-it-off a bit? Keeping her likes and dislikes can help narrow down your search and help you win some brownie points as well.

4. Understand the 4 C’s: cut, colour, clarity and carat. A well-cut diamond reflects the light perfectly and gives it a brilliant look. Diamonds come in many colours, so pick one that she would like. Clarity has to do with internal and external visual of it. Lastly, carat is the weight of the diamond – the heavier the stone, the more expensive it will be.

5. Besides colour, diamonds also come in many shapes. Keep your fiancé's choice in mind – if you already know, that’s great but if you don’t, ask her. After all, it is all about her and she is the one who is going to wear it for the rest of her life.

6. Buy an engagement ring from a jeweller who offers a warranty and insurance. It is a valuable investment and you shouldn’t buy it without protection.

7. Make sure you are buying a certified stone. Once you do that, don’t forget to check if the diamond matches the certification.

