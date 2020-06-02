7 Things to remember while buying Banarasi saree for your wedding

If you are planning to buy a Banarasi saree for your D day, then there are some important factors you should keep in mind before the purchase.

Banarasi saree is the most popular and demanded saree which was originated and made mostly in Varanasi. This saree is loved by Indians for its gorgeous and meticulous zari work on fine silk material. This is primely used occasionally, especially for a wedding. In some regions of the nation, it’s a tradition for the bride-to-be to wear this saree at the wedding, like the Bengali wedding. Bengali bride's first choice is mostly Banarasi saree of red colour for the wedding day.



For the unversed, Anushka Sharma had sported a stunning Banarasi saree for her Delhi reception. The saree was designed by Sabyasachi and it looked marvellous. Earlier, Banarasi was made strictly maintaining the typical patterns, but now Zardosi work is also added on it to enhance its beauty. Are you looking to buy this type of saree for your wedding? Then read on to know what you should keep in mind before the purchase.

1- There are many variations in banarasi saree depending on its style and design. Some of them are Katan banarasi, Shattir banarasi, Kora banarasi, georgette banarasi, jangla banarasi, tanchoi banarasi, cutwork banarasi, butidar banarasi etc. So, first, do some research on which you like the most and which will suit you well.

2- Keep the time of the ceremony in mind. Generally, red is the most adored one during the wedding traditionally. But if you want then you can go for some other colours like deep pink. And for other ceremonies of the occasion, you can opt for any colour based on your choice.



3- Don’t forget to consider your body type. Because the saree exhibits your body type and complement your key features. For example, if you are tall and slim, then go for banarasi silk saree with heavy embellishments, large motifs and heavy borders on it. And if you are short, then go for light colours, vertical prints and short borders for the saree.

4- It is needless to say that the colour of your banarasi saree should complement your skin complexion. So, take the decision wisely. But on top of everything, red banarasi saree will always enhance the bridal look.

5- The price of this saree varies a lot based on its material, designs, embroidery and brands as well. So, try to fix your budget while doing the research so that you don’t get confused at the store.

6- Don’t forget to give a trial to the banarasi saree before the purchase. Always ask for the trial to the salespersons.

7- Though there is no specific rule for it, you should always consider a popular and reputed store for the purchase.

