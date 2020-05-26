Having an intimate wedding amid the lockdown? Here are 7 tips every bride should keep in mind.

The coronavirus scare has really changed the way you wanted your wedding to be, right? There is hardly any bride who thought of tossing her plans because of a global pandemic. But such is the reality of this time. However, it isn’t a bad thing as you get to share this moment with your family – the most important people in your life. It takes a lot of courage to ditch your big plans and make your wedding a low-key affair, kudos to you!

Your wedding will be more about the love that surrounds you than about the extravagant affair most Indian weddings are. So, if you’re someone planning on an intimate wedding at home, then this article is for you. It is a great thing that you’ve decided to go ahead and get married, but there are certain things you need to keep in mind while you do that.

Here are 7 tips for brides-to-be to keep in mind for their intimate lockdown wedding.

1) Don’t try to change things at the last moment – keep it simple and stick to what everyone has decided to do for this intimate wedding. Last-minute efforts to make it grand can ruin all plans.

2) If you can, you should do your makeup yourself. If it’s not possible for you, ask your makeup artist to use your makeup kit on the wedding day.

3) Don't forget to wear a face mask. You can D-I-Y it to coordinate with your wedding outfit.

4) Avoid sharing water bottles and personal hygiene items like towels.

5) Stay hydrated to keep your throat moist and keep drinking water at regular intervals to avoid getting infected.

6) Just because you’re not having a grand wedding, it doesn’t mean you can’t host some pre-wedding functions. At least do one or two small functions to enjoy the wedding with your family members.

7) Don’t let negative thoughts stress you out. Having an extravagant wedding is secondary. What's really important here is that you’re marrying the person you love in the presence of the people who matter.

