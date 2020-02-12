7 Tips that can help you curate the best bridal trousseau

Putting together a bridal trousseau can be a tough task for a bride-to-be with all the wedding preparations but a simple checklist can help you put together the best one with ease.

In olden days, a bridal trousseau consisted of everything a bride may need to put her home together. It contained everything from useful things to decorative items that could help her furnish her new home as well as new clothes, makeup, lingerie and other such things. Ideally, it's a case full of essential that a bride prepares before her bidaai which consists of anything that she believes she will need for her new life or new home. But with changing time, the items of our bridal trousseau have changed too. We've come from linen and furnishing to clothes and makeup now. The millennial brides are from a different time and their requirements are different too which means that the bridal trousseau checklist has changed drastically but with the chaotic wedding preparations, it can be very difficult to ensure that your bridal trousseau shopping is on point. So, if you're heading out for your trousseau shopping, here's the perfect bridal trousseau shopping list that every bride needs.

1. Vanity Case

Every bride needs the perfect vanity case to keep her makeup and beauty products in place because you don't want to dig through your entire suitcase to find one lipstick and you definitely don't want to risk putting your expensive products in a pouch and risk spillage or any damage.

2. Beauty Products

Everyone wants to see a bride all decked up and every bride wants to ensure that her skin remains beautiful and flawless. This is why every bride needs to invest in some good quality makeup products as well as the best possible beauty and skincare products to keep her skin healthy and radiant. Remember to invest in some nice soothing face masks as well for your post-wedding skin destressing routine.

3. Ethnic Outfits

Brides need some new and pretty garments for their post-wedding rituals. Invest in some good sarees and suits. Pick some simple and some heavy anarkalis and shararas. Pick sarees for different occasions like ethnic silk sarees and cotton sarees, georgette and chiffon sarees for regular days. There's nothing wrong with dressing up in some beautiful drapes and ethnic attires post your wedding to look like the desi newlywed.

4. Blouses

Invest in some basic blouses. Multi-purpose blouses of basic shades and cuts can be very useful in case you don't have a blouse to go with your saree, you can always play with some mix and match styles. Pick well-fitted blouses that can be paired with different drapes.

5. Jewellery

A bridal look is incomplete without jewellery. Have a box full of jewellery pieces that can be paired with all your looks. From contemporary pieces to traditional ones, invest in all styles. Invest in some nice neckpieces and jhumkis and some statement rings. Pick pieces that compliment your outfits be it traditional or western.

6. Footwear

Most of us forget to invest in footwear to go with our desi clothes. Pick out some traditional heels and juttis and Kolhapuri chappals that can be paired with all your traditional outfits because you definitely cannot wear your boots with your salwar kameez.

7. Lingerie

Buy some good quality lingerie sets that look and feel good. Pick something that is comfortable and appealing as well. Remember that these things are not just something you buy for your partner but also something that you invest in for your own self. Good lingerie can make you feel more confident and put you in a good mood. Don't forget to buy a few trendy swimsuits if you're heading to a place by the beach for your honeymoon.

