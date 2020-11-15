7 Winter skin care tips for every bride to be for a healthy and glowing skin

If you are a bride to be, then keep your skin winter-ready with these skincare tips for a flawless and moisturised skin. So, say goodbye to dry skin this year!

If you are going to be a winter bride, then it requires some extra care to keep your skin protected from the dryness. During winter our skin gets dry and itchy with some rashes. As a result, it may look red and dull which will ruin your wedding makeup entirely.

So, take help from these skincare tips below to pamper your skin to make it winter-ready and nail your bridal look. Your skin will stay moisturised and hydrated and keep your makeup intact in its place.

Skincare tips for every winter-bride for a flawless bridal makeup:

Hydrate

Hydration is key for healthy and supple skin. So, drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated. Dehydration is not only bad for skin, but it can also affect your digestion system.

Moisturising

Keep it moisturised properly. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the essential part of your skincare routine and it should not be skipped for one day even. Choose a good quality moisturiser that suits your skin. If needed, you can also consult your dermatologist.

Lukewarm water for bath

During winter, it’s tough to bathe in chilled water. But that doesn’t mean you need to use hot water. This damages the skin and makes it dry and lifeless. So, always go for lukewarm water.

Right foods

To keep your skin moisturised and healthy during winter it’s essential to be on a healthy diet. Have lots of fruits and veggies. Opt for a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acid.

Keep a check on your products

Often some skincare products may cause rashes on your skin during winter. So, keep an eye on your products, if any of them causes dryness or rashes stop using it right then.

No new skincare routine

Winter can be crucial, so never try any new skincare routine during winter. Stick to your existing regime and never skip it.

Home remedies

Home remedies are always more effective and safe for your skin than those harsh chemicals. So, try some homemade face packs for winter to give an extra glow to your skin.

