8 Gifting ideas for your bride to be best friend to amp up the excitement of her bachelorette party

Is your best friend from your girl gang squad getting married? Here are perfect gifting ideas to make sure she feels her best at the bachelorette party.

Marriages are a big deal. Yes, it is! Especially if it’s your best friend’s marriage, there comes a lot of responsibilities in your hands. From taking care of your overexcited bride-to-be friend’s mood swings to keeping her on the feet and running last-minute errands. Bachelorette party may be the last party you girls can enjoy as single girls and is definitely going to be the best moments of life that you will cherish forever. So, here are 8 gifts that your bride-to-be best friend will appreciate.

Wine Tumbler

If your bride-to-be is a die-hard Friends series, this could be a meaningful and useful gift that she will keep forever. The tumbles come with double-layer insulation to help retain hot and cold liquid temperatures.

Price: 20.08 USD

Luggage Tags

Help her pack the honeymoon luggage and gift these cute tags to denote that life is no longer going to be the same but more adventurous and more fun. Designed with faux leather material, these 2 luggage tags are durable enough to last through many adventures ahead. The chic design is as functional as it is stylish.

Price: 11.25 USD

Headband

Make her feel like the queen with this gold plated headband that says Future Mrs. It’s an excellent accessory to don to her bachelorette party.

Price: 10.76 USD

Wine glass set

This set comes with a unique gold foil stamped box which gives it a boutique feel. This Mr and Mrs printed glass set is a present that you need to save their wedding day to surprise the couple with.

Price: 24.99 USD

Trinket Ceramic Tray

Cute ceramic trays are bride-to-be essentials to store small jewellery and other necessary items. It can also be the ring dish on the main wedding day.

Price: 15.99 USD

Wine bottle labels

To make the party more thrilling and funny, you got to take care of minute details that make an impact on your bride-to-be friend. One such thing is the wine bottle labels. Since you are sure this is what everyone is going to look for, get these wine bottle stickers to put a smile on her face.

Price: 15.99 USD

Bride Tote Bag

A classic must-have tote bag to carry all her essentials again comes to your list of duties. From an extra pair of clothes, accessories, makeup items, phone chargers to anything and everything, this tote bag has enough room to carry the world with you.

Price: 18.99 USD

Beer Bottle Opener

This funny huge diamond ring- like bottle opener is what you must have to spice things up at a party. We are pretty sure the guests would remember you and your friend long after the wedding or party by gifting these gorgeous bottle openers.

Price: 17.88USD

Don’t miss the chance to add an element of humour and create a memorable day at your friend’s bachelorette party.

