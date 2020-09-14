8 Kitchen ingredients that are must have for bridal skincare routine to get a natural glow on your D-Day

Before your wedding, there are numerous things you need to take care of. One of the most important ones is the bridal skincare routine. You can do it easily with these kitchen ingredients to get a natural glow on your BIG day.

Skincare is one of the most essential things before your wedding. You need to pamper your skin properly to make it glow. This should be done from at least 6 months before the big day. Every bride wants to look glamourous on this day.

Are you a bride-to-be? Then, you need to take care of your skin a lot. But you don’t have to think about the expenses, because you can do it easily with the ingredients right from your kitchen. Read below.

Kitchen ingredients for skin care before wedding:

Turmeric

Haldi or turmeric has been used for radiant skin since ages. It has anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and fade dark spots on the skin. Regular usage of this will make your skin glow naturally.

Honey

Are you getting annoyed with dry skin? Then, this one ingredient should be added to your skincare list. It has anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties. It cures sun damage, reduces signs of ageing, clears pores.

Lemon

From dark spots to acne to tan skin, lemon will help you to resolve your numerous skin issues. It is packed with Vitamin C that reduces sebum secretion and pores protecting the skin from radical damage.

Sugar

Sugar acts as a natural scrub. Mix it with lemon and scrub your face for 5 to 10 minutes to get a glowing smooth skin.

Wheat flour

It is another natural scrubbing ingredient that makes the skin extremely smooth and controls oil.

Cucumber

This is highly beneficial for people with oily skin. Its water content keeps the skin hydrated and rejuvenated. This reduces pores, fades suntan, reduces eye puffiness and dark circles.

Tomato

Tomatoes have Vitamin C, lycopene and potassium. It has astringent properties that tighten pores, regulates sebum secretion and reduces sun damage. You can include this to your regular salad as well.

Ice

If you have acne on your skin, then rub an ice cube on it for some time. Inflammation will slow down. For eye puffiness also ice cubes work wonders.

Apart from these, some other kitchen ingredients are there that can be used for your bridal skincare. These are papaya, apple cider vinegar, potato, oatmeal, orange peel, etc.

