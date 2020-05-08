8 Mistakes every bride makes and how to avoid them

Read on to know the common mistakes almost every bride makes and how you can avoid them.

If you’re bride-to-be then you know that wedding planning takes an enormous amount of organisation. From over-thinking to under-thinking the budget, a bride goes through a whole other journey when planning her wedding. With so much going on, it’s hard to keep a tab on everything and make no mistakes. While some mistakes may differ from one bride to another, some are just common mistakes that almost every bride makes.

Even the most vigilant of brides can make a mistake without even realising it. Don’t take it personally but so much work can make you stressful and things might not go asyou planned. It’s alright! Don’t need to panic. All you need to do is be prepared. To help you out, we have penned down some common mistakes a bride makes during her wedding planning and how you can avoid them.

Here are some common mistakes brides make and how to avoid them.

You don’t put yourself first

What we mean by this is that brides rely too much on the internet to give them ideas about what they want for their wedding. Choose a dress that appeals to you, not what you saw your favourite actress wearing. Pick the music you like, not the one your friends recommend. It is your day, so being selfish with your choices is okay.

You go on a crash diet

Every bride wants to look perfect on her wedding day. So, they go with the way they think is the fastest to shed all the extra weight – crash dieting. But what they don’t realise is that it is extremely unhealthy and can have long term effects on their health. What you can do instead is seek a healthy way to lose weight. Get professional training and eat a healthy diet.

You feel obligated to rock an updo

You think an updo is the only hairstyle that will make you look chic on your big day. That’s not true! If this is the first time, you’re going to wear your hair up for a long time, don’t try it on the wedding day. You might feel uncomfortable halfway through the wedding. You can wear whatever hairstyle you prefer as long as you’re comfortable in it and it makes you feel the prettiest.

You limit yourself when trying out dresses

One of the most exciting things about weddings for a bride is selecting her wedding dress. Many brides end up falling prey to the sweet talk of the shopkeepers whose job is to sell their stock as soon as possible. Don’t! Instead, be sure of what you want and don’t settle for it until you’re fully satisfied with the outfit.

You don’t create a budget

Even if you’re not the one doing all the arrangements, there is going to be plenty of things you will be buying yourself. You must create a budget and document your expenses. You don’t want to spend your money on things you don’t even need.

You rule out the idea of hiring a wedding planner completely

It is always nice to have a helping hand to make you go through wedding planning smoothly. You don’t want things to pop up a week before the wedding. Avoid this by hiring a planner or at least keep one in contact.

You forget to eat

On the wedding, some brides forget to feed themselves and end up feeling dizzy on the stage. The last thing you want on your wedding day is to feel lightheaded or faint at your own ceremony. You don’t need to stuff yourself, just keep an energy bar or some snacks to binge on while you’re getting ready. It’s going to be a long day!

You forget to have fun

This is the day you step into a new chapter of your life. Don’t forget that and keep things in perspective. You’re done with all the planning, now relax! Enjoy the day with the person you love.

