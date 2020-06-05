8 Unique ideas to create a virtual bachelorette party

All kinds of gathering and occasions have been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. So, it’s obvious for your bachelorette also to get cancelled or postponed. But you don’t need to worry about it because you can still have the party virtually. So, here are some ways to arrange a memorable virtual bachelorette party.

If your bachelorette party has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, then don’t get upset. The party can still take place because you can easily arrange a virtual bachelorette party with your friends and make it a memorable one as well. Wedding and bachelorette are special days in our life. So, we cannot compromise with it but can do it in an innovative way.

If you are thinking about missing the fun part, then don’t worry. A virtual bachelorette party can be of great fun and excitement. This will surely make this moment a memorable one. So, here are some fun ways to create a memorable bachelorette party virtually. Read on to know them below.

How to create a virtual bachelorette party?

1- You can order food online and get it delivered to each of your friend’s home and then have it together on a video call.

2- If your friends have already sent you gifts for the party, then do a video call with everyone and open the gifts one by one in front of them. If they cannot deliver the gifts, then tell them to open the gifts in front of you on the video call.

3- Before the party, tell every member of your gang to collect an object or a photo that has some kind of memory of your group with it. Now, tell them to share those things on the video call to cherish the old times.

4- You can create a virtual movie night also to watch a film together. There are some applications which can enable you all to watch the movie virtually. So, download the app and enjoy a romantic movie.

5- You can make some cocktails with your friends on the video call and can have them together virtually.

6- If you guys are health-freaks, then arrange a virtual workout session. Do some yoga, zumba or HIIT online. You can also contact your local gym instructor if he can conduct this session.

7- There are plenty of games that you can play online with your besties. So, indulge in some fun games and make the day a memorable one.

8- Instead of ordering food, you guys can prepare it together virtually and then have them for your dinner or lunch.

