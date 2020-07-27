9 Types of Bridal necklaces to opt for your wedding

Necklace is the most important part of wedding jewellery that makes the bridal look enhanced. If you are a bride-to-be, then you can take help from these popular necklace designs

Bridal necklace is one of the most vital things of the bride's look for the wedding. A stunning neckpiece is all they need to enhance their look for the big day. There are endless options for bridal necklace and ways to wear them. They all should be elegant and beautiful with the right striking features.

Are you confused with your wedding necklace? Then we can help you out. We have shared some popular bridal necklace designs that are up for your D-Day.

Bridal necklace designs for the wedding:

Choker

Choker has also been added to Indian jewellery list. It has that Indian touch which looks stunning on the brides.

Rani Haar

It’s a long and single or multi-stringed necklace that is layered with another necklace. This gives an ultimate royal touch to the brides.

Satlada

Satlada looks quite similar to the Rani Haar. It has either seven (satlada) or five (panchlada) or 3 (teenlada) layers. Pearls or gems are either woven or attached to the layers.

Navratan

Navratan is made with nine different types of gems and they are pearl, emerald, ruby, diamond, blue sapphire, red coral, yellow sapphire, cat’s eye and hessonite.

Gulbandh

Also known as the Princess necklace, this piece just sits below the collarbone. This can be worn for any other occasions of the wedding as well.

Bib necklace

This neckpiece is quite in trend right now amongst brides. This comes with crescent hanging and looks gorgeous on the brides.

Aadh necklace

It’s a traditional jewellery for Rajasthani brides. But now, it is worn by all Indian brides. It is a choker that comes with strings of triangles and it covers most of the neck area.

Collar necklace

If you like wearing both choker and gulbandh, then this is for you. Collar necklace is very similar to a choker but it covers collarbone area. Guttapusalu It’s a South Indian jewellery that is made of gold has pearls, diamonds, emeralds and rubies at the end. This is a long necklace that quite resembles the Rani Haar. Also Read: Are you planning to add a Bengali touch to your wedding jewellery? Check out THESE latest designs

